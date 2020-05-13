Covid-19 has impacted nearly half of population's employment, CSO reports

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent public health measures taken to contain the virus has impacted nearly half of the population's employment.

Statistics released by the CSO today showed that Covid-19 has affected almost half the population's (47%) employment status with just over a third (34%) of those affected working from home.

94% of those temporarily laid off, on leave or lost their employment expect to return to the same job.

Further research published by the CSO revealed:

Of those whose employment has been impacted, 12% have increased their number of hours remote working from home and 23% have seen a change in their work hours.

Roughly a quarter of the population (24%) are feeling lonely, especially among younger and older people.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of 35-44 years olds have childcare issues

26% of people are afraid to go shopping with older people aged 65+ saying they are the most afraid to go shopping (41%).

Almost half (47%) of the population's employment has been effected and nearly a quarter (24%) are feeling lonely amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Covid-19 effects on employment include temporary layoff, loss of employment, remote working from home, change in working hours and change of business model for example a restaurant operating a takeaway or online delivery service.

Employment impacts have been widest in the age group 35-44 where two-thirds reported effects.

Covid-19 effects on employment include temporary layoff, loss of employment and remote working from home.

Regionally, 51% of people in the Eastern and Midland region reported employment effects in comparison to 44% in the Northern, Southern and Western regions.

Speaking about the statistics, Statistician, Sinead Bracken, said: "Since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been many changes to employment and day-to-day life for the people of Ireland.

"Of the 47% of the population who have had their employment impacted by Covid-19, just over a third (34%) have started remote working from home, and 23% of affected persons have seen a change to their work hours.

Of the population whose employment situation was affected by Covid-19 in that they lost their employment, were temporarily laid off, are on paid leave or unpaid leave, 94% expect to return to the same job after Covid-19."

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began is an increase in positive with family time with 59% of the population increasing their contact with family using social media and telephone calls.

However, the emotional wellbeing of the population continues to be impacted with 24% of people reporting they are lonely.