Court sets date for Ryanair's injunction case against Skyscanner

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 04:54 PM

Ryanair's injunction application seeking to stop flight price comparison website Skyscanner from allegedly directly selling the airline's flights will be heard in April.

In the Commercial Court today, Mr Justice David Barniville also formally admitted Ryanair's action for damages and unjust enrichment against London-based Skyscanner, Skyscanner Holdings and Skyscanner 2018, over what it says is a breach of an agreement whereby the airline's flight information can only be used by third parties for the purpose of price comparison.

Ryanair says while there have been disputes since 2011 with Skyscanner in relation to alleged breaches of that data use licence, they were resolved through negotiation.

Recently however, it says Skyscanner began selling Ryanair flights through its own domain and through domains linked from its website to online travel agents.

The application to enter the main case into the fast-track commercial list was adjourned on Monday to allow Skyscanner's counsel take instructions.

Mr Justice Barniville was told today there was consent between the parties to enter the case and the judge admitted it to the list.

The judge gave a date in April for the hearing of the separate injunction application.

