Court hears claims Minister 'lashed out summonses' over Clerys redundancies

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection simply "lashed out summonses" when bringing prosecutions over redundancies at the former Clerys department store in Dublin, the High Court has heard.

There was a failure to apply the necessary criteria for bringing what was a criminal prosecution against parties which had been involved in the ownership of the now closed store, Remy Farrell SC said.

He was making arguments on behalf of businesswoman Deirdre Foley and her co-defendant Mark Redmond who, along with OCS Operations, the previous owners of Clerys, were summonsed under employment legislation over redundancies at the store which had employed 460. OCS, now in liquidation, employed 134 of them.

The charges related to allegedly failing to initiate consultations with representatives of employees, failing to supply them with all relevant information relating to the redundancies and not notifying the Minister in writing of this.

However, in March 2018, the District Court struck out the case after lawyers for the three defendants argued they could not get a fair trial without being provided with certain material from inspectors appointed by the Labour Court to look into the redundancies at the store.

District Judge John Brennan struck the case on the grounds that the prosecution had failed to comply with an order for disclosure of documentation.

The case against them was brought under the 1977-2014 Protection of Employment Act.

Judge Brennan also ruled that any further adjournment would encroach on the defendants' rights to fair procedures and an expeditious trial.

The Minister brought High Court judicial review proceedings seeking to have Judge Brennan's decision quashed. The defendants opposed the application.

Padraig Dwyer, for the minister, argued the District Judge failed to strike a balance between the public interest in the prosecution of the offences and any risk of an unfair trial. There had been no breach of fair procedures because there had been "constant engagement" with the defendants before the hearing.

Counsel said it was "unfair, disproportionate and unreasonable" for the District Judge to strike out this case.

Remy Farrell SC, for Ms Foley and Mr Redmond, said this prosecution did not meet the stringent criteria for bringing criminal cases against people.