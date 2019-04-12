NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Court approves extended detention of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 09:45 AM

The further detention of Nissan’s former chairman has been approved until April 22, allowing prosecutors to interrogate Carlos Ghosn daily on fresh allegations of financial misconduct.

Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail last month but rearrested last week.

The Tokyo District Court approved prosecutors’ request to continue to hold Ghosn.

The latest arrest is over breach of trust suspicions that payments by a Nissan subsidiary to an Oman dealership business went to a company effectively run by Ghosn.

Carlos Ghosn led Japanese carmaker Nissan for two decades (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

On Thursday, Ghosn’s wife Carole, who had left for France after Ghosn’s latest arrest, returned for questioning at a Tokyo court.

Ghosn has been charged with falsifying financial documents in under-reporting his compensation, and with breach of trust. Formal charges have not been filed in the latest arrest.

Ghosn, who led the Japanese carmaker for two decades, says he is innocent.

Long detention and multiple arrests are routine in Japan, but rearresting a person who cleared bail is unusual. His lawyers have protested against the detention, saying it is unfair.

- Press Association

