Council seizes almost 150 sandwich boards in Dublin since September

Almost 150 sandwich boards have been seized in Dublin city since new laws were introduced.

Just one business has been issued with a licence for an on-street ad.

Last September, Dublin City Council introduced new rules which meant businesses needed permission to place sandwich board ads on the path outside.

A €630 annual fee was also brought in.

According to the Irish Times, just one firm has been granted a licence, while 550 warning notices have been issued for illegal boards to be removed.

Out of the 132 businesses that have ignored the warnings, 149 have had boards seized.

22 have paid the recovery and storage fees, amounting to more than €2,700.