Council and CIT 'Scale Cork' programme to boost growth for key SMEs

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 12:00 AM

SMEs in the medtech, agritech and digital health sectors are set to benefit from Ireland’s first Scaling Programme, to be hosted from next January by Cork County Council and the Rubicon Centre at CIT.

Scale Cork will be the first scaling programme of its kind to be provided by a campus incubator. The Rubicon will provide group training and one to one mentoring to six SME companies in Cork who wish to scale beyond their current capability with a view to increasing sales, developing exports and building relationships with FDIs in the region. This programme follows the incubator programme, Bridge to Masschallenge Cork for life science start-ups run by Cork County Council in 2018.

The programme is open to companies with more than 10 employees who might have some of the following characteristics; profitable with potential to increase profitability, turnover over €500,000, some IP in the business or potential to exploit same and the potential to grow sales by 20% per annum.

For more see www.rubiconcentre.ie/scale-cork/

