Corporation tax bounty to help new coalition fund Covid-19 pledges

End-June tax returns published tomorrow afternoon will reassure the new coalition it has the money to extend the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment supports and fund its promised stimulus packages without blasting through an indicative €30bn upper ceiling for its budget deficit this year.

Corporation tax revenues in June are set to repeat their outsized performance of May and will help make up the revenue hits suffered by the other three major tax sources, including the Government’s Vat revenues.

The focus remains on corporation tax because June is not only a major month for corporates to pay the tax but is also a key indicator to the amounts that multinationals, which account for three-quarters of all the revenue collected by the tax source, will pay through the rest of the year.

Vat revenues have suffered the largest slump since the March lockdowns kept shoppers at home and closed most retail businesses but they will not be in the spotlight this time because June is non-Vat payment month.

A year ago, corporation tax revenues had also played a starring role bringing in €2.4bn in the month and €4.2bn in the first six months of 2019.

That outsized contribution helped lift the Government's overall tax revenues to €4.9bn in June 2019 and to €26.7bn over the six months. At the same time, the exchequer posted a surplus of €260m at the end of June 2019.

The Government in April indicated that the Covid-19-driven deficit this year would be between €24bn and €30bn, as its finances buckled under huge health and welfare spending and the loss of revenues.

Last month, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and officials were cheered when May’s figures showed a surge in corporation tax receipts.

Tomorrow’s figures will show more huge additional spending on social welfare and health spending. Moreover, additional spending promises made in recent days by the new coalition since coming power last weekend suggest that the 2020 deficit will still likely be closer to €30bn than lower estimate of €24bn, despite the better-than-expected corporation and income tax receipts.

That will help Minister Donohoe to go a large way to absorb the additional costs of the Covid wage-support and unemployment schemes and to meet the many spending pleas from industry groups whose businesses have been badly hit during the crisis and face ruin in his stimulus and jobs packages.

Meanwhile, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC, has warned firms against colluding on prices as businesses reopen.

“The CCPC is acutely aware of the new challenges that businesses across the country are facing at this time, however, businesses must be mindful that the rules set out by competition law remain unchanged,” said Isolde Goggin, chair of the competition and consumer agency.