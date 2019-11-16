News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Corporate tax windfalls remain a puzzle

Corporate tax windfalls remain a puzzle
By Eamon Quinn
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 12:00 AM

It remains difficult to judge how much of the huge haul in corporate tax revenues are windfalls and will not be repeated in the coming years, according to research by the Department of Finance.

Its research, Modelling Recent Developments in Corporation Tax, found most of the €10.4bn the exchequer collected last year in corporation tax revenues can be accounted for in economic models. “However, close to €1bn of receipts in 2018 cannot be fully captured by standard macroeconomic variables,” it stated.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, the Economic and Social Research Institute, and the Central Bank, have long warned the Government over basing spending plans on potentially volatile corporate tax, or CT, receipts. Corporation tax receipts have swelled from €4.3bn in 2013 to €10.4bn last year, and will set a new record this year.

But the Irish tax regime is facing risks amid the global tax reforms proposed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which yesterday published the public submissions it received to the first round of its proposed reforms.

“Looking specifically at the 2018 outturn, it remains difficult to assess how much of the CT excess (relative to model estimates) are windfalls, or maybe more permanent in nature. It could take several years for clarity to emerge on this issue,” the researchers found.

And Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government must “not to become too reliant on this tax head, especially in light of the changes taking place in the wider global economy.”

It remains difficult to judge how much of the huge haul in corporate tax revenues are windfalls and will not be repeated in the coming years, according to research by the Department of Finance.

More on this topic

Nine EU countries have called to introduce aviation taxNine EU countries have called to introduce aviation tax

A wealth tax makes sense so what are we and the government afraid of? A wealth tax makes sense so what are we and the government afraid of?

Limitarianism: Rein in mega-wealthy before it’s too lateLimitarianism: Rein in mega-wealthy before it’s too late

Rock and hard place for Irish tax regimeRock and hard place for Irish tax regime

TOPIC: Taxation

More in this Section

Goodbody to be sold to Bank of China in €150m dealGoodbody to be sold to Bank of China in €150m deal

As price growth slows, new fears haunt housing marketAs price growth slows, new fears haunt housing market

KBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probeKBC Bank ‘committed’ to Ireland as top boss expresses impatience over tracker probe

Nimbus ‘Beyond IoT’ conference to expand to China and the USNimbus ‘Beyond IoT’ conference to expand to China and the US


Lifestyle

The founders of Rixo are on a mission to make the brand more affordable and more wearable, writes Vickie Maye.The dynamic duo behind Rixo aiming to make the brand more affordable and wearable

Want to get away to the sun this Christmas? Ciara McDonnell has all the last-minute deals.Last-minute sunshine getaways for Christmas

A new initiative honours teachers who have inspired their pupils, says Rowena Walsh.Why inspirational teachers stay with you for life

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »