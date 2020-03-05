News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'

Coronavirus crisis will cost airlines '€100bn in lost revenues'
By Reuters
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 07:11 PM

The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to $113bn (€100bn) in revenues this year, an industry body warned, more than three times a projection it made just two weeks ago as the virus continues to spread around the world.

The warning from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) came as British regional carrier Flybe became the first big casualty of the slump in travel demand due to the crisis.

Norwegian Air also scrapped its profit forecast for 2020, while US budget carrier Southwest predicted a $200m to $300m hit to its first-quarter operating revenues.

“There are lots of airlines that have got relatively narrow profit margins and lots of debt, and a cash flow shock like this could certainly send some into a very difficult situation,” IATA chief economist Brian Pearce said.

In a sign of the difficulties this is creating for airlines, a Turkish Airlines jet was flown back to Istanbul without any passengers on board on orders from Singapore after a passenger who had arrived on the same plane tested positive for the virus.

The latest IATA estimates equate to a drop of between 11% and 19% compared with its 2020 industry revenue forecast in December.

IATA said its lower forecast was based on the virus being contained in current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, while the higher estimate was based on a broader epidemic.

Both scenarios assume there will be a recovery by late summer.

The failure of British regional airline Flybe comes less than two months after a rescue deal for the company was agreed by its owners and the UK government.

Its collapse came a day after Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told Reuters it was “inevitable” the coronavirus crisis would lead to airline bankruptcies.

Norwegian Air said it would cancel 22 long-haul flights between Europe and the US from March 28 to May 5.

Analysts say few airlines are likely to remain unscathed, as both business and tourist travel is being affected.

“The drop-off in bookings to Italy is even worse than we have observed in the past for some of the most disruptive events such as terror attacks,” data firm ForwardKeys said.

READ MORE

Prof O'Reilly appointment at Mater Private Cork to help speed up access to obstetrics for women in Munster

More on this topic

Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland; 13 cases in totalSeven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland; 13 cases in total

Alison O'Connor: Mistrust of official guidelines on the flu outbreak can be contagiousAlison O'Connor: Mistrust of official guidelines on the flu outbreak can be contagious

Coronavirus self-isolation is ‘no craic whatsoever’ – Mary-Lou McDonaldCoronavirus self-isolation is ‘no craic whatsoever’ – Mary-Lou McDonald

ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'ESRI models potential hits to Irish economy from Covid-19 'quarantines'

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Domino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collectionDomino's pizza aiming to boost in-store food collection

Aviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profitsAviva blames the motor insurance levy for a fall in profits

Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus Global emergency services conference in Mayo postponed due to coronavirus

New hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demandNew hand sanitiser launched in response to coronavirus demand


Lifestyle

The return of Genesis, a feast of French film, and Beckett at the Everyman: arts/ents editor Des O'Driscoll has the lowdownScene and Heard: returning legends and noisy talkies

One of The Menu’s great comrades, the wonderful Waterford chef-turned-teacher Michael Quinn, is taking his charges, final-year BA (Hons) culinary arts students in Waterford Institute of Technology.The Menu: Culinary revolution as students take over

From running venues to managing festivals, numerous women are front and centre in the cultural life of the Rebel county. Ellie O’Byrne spoke to some them about progress and challengesThe first ladies of Cork arts

Clare Kennedy, advanced midwife practitioner, HSEWorking Life: 'Depending on the day, I will be in the antenatal clinics, postnatal visits or labour ward'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »