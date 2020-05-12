Coronavirus: AIB and Bank of Ireland drop €5.2bn in stock market value

The two largest banks AIB and Bank of Ireland have dropped a combined €5.2bn in value since the onset of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Shares in Irish banks have been among the biggest bank stock market casualties in Europe since the economic storm gathered as the lockdowns were imposed in March.

AIB - which is 71% owned by the Government - has lost €3.1bn of its stock market value since early March and its shares have slumped by three quarters since May 2019.

Bank of Ireland - in which the Government has a 14% stake -- has lost €2.1bn of its value since early March and its shares have slid 73% in the past year.

In an update, AIB detailed the early effects of Covid-19 on its operations by accounting for a charge in the first quarter of €210m - of which €106m it ascribed to the deteriorating economy.

Similar to Bank of Ireland’s projection in its update released earlier this week, AIB’s model is based on unemployment from its summer peak falling to 13.5% at the end of the year.

AIB also identified €6.6bn in loans -- accounting for 11% of its total loan book -- that are “highly” exposed to the most vulnerable business customers facing the Covid-19 storm, including hotels, pubs, and restaurants, as well as shopping centres and transport and leisure firms.

A significant portion of the exposed loans are in Britain and the North, as well as to continental European and US borrowers.

It said it has had 700 business customers - of which 500 are small firms - have so far requested some sort of change in the terms of their loans, while 50,000 payment breaks have been granted to both households and businesses.

Unsurprisingly, AIB, like other banks and major companies have withdrawn their previous guidance on 2020 earnings. The “performing” loan book that is making money for the bank has fallen to €57.8bn at the end of March.

“While the consequences of Covid-19 pandemic on the wider economy are uncertain and likely to be wide-ranging we expect that there will be more sectors and sub-sectors that are negatively impacted as businesses reopen and individuals go back to work in line with the Government’s reopening timetable,” AIB said.