News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: AIB and Bank of Ireland drop €5.2bn in stock market value

Coronavirus: AIB and Bank of Ireland drop €5.2bn in stock market value
AIB detailed the early effects of Covid-19 on its operations by accounting for a charge in the first quarter of €210m. Picture: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg
By Eamon Quinn
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 05:24 PM

The two largest banks AIB and Bank of Ireland have dropped a combined €5.2bn in value since the onset of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

Shares in Irish banks have been among the biggest bank stock market casualties in Europe since the economic storm gathered as the lockdowns were imposed in March.

AIB - which is 71% owned by the Government - has lost €3.1bn of its stock market value since early March and its shares have slumped by three quarters since May 2019.

Bank of Ireland - in which the Government has a 14% stake -- has lost €2.1bn of its value since early March and its shares have slid 73% in the past year.

In an update, AIB detailed the early effects of Covid-19 on its operations by accounting for a charge in the first quarter of €210m - of which €106m it ascribed to the deteriorating economy.

Similar to Bank of Ireland’s projection in its update released earlier this week, AIB’s model is based on unemployment from its summer peak falling to 13.5% at the end of the year.

Coronavirus: AIB and Bank of Ireland drop €5.2bn in stock market value
Bank of Ireland - in which the Government has a 14% stake - has lost €2.1bn of its value since early March. Picture: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

AIB also identified €6.6bn in loans -- accounting for 11% of its total loan book -- that are “highly” exposed to the most vulnerable business customers facing the Covid-19 storm, including hotels, pubs, and restaurants, as well as shopping centres and transport and leisure firms.

A significant portion of the exposed loans are in Britain and the North, as well as to continental European and US borrowers.

It said it has had 700 business customers - of which 500 are small firms - have so far requested some sort of change in the terms of their loans, while 50,000 payment breaks have been granted to both households and businesses.

Unsurprisingly, AIB, like other banks and major companies have withdrawn their previous guidance on 2020 earnings. The “performing” loan book that is making money for the bank has fallen to €57.8bn at the end of March.

“While the consequences of Covid-19 pandemic on the wider economy are uncertain and likely to be wide-ranging we expect that there will be more sectors and sub-sectors that are negatively impacted as businesses reopen and individuals go back to work in line with the Government’s reopening timetable,” AIB said.

READ MORE

Britain's largest commercial landlord sees worsening prospect in rents in June

More on this topic

Councillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economyCouncillor calls for local currency from the 'Bank of My Own Lovely Lee' to kickstart rebel economy

EasyJet founder offers £5m 'reward' as he steps up campaign against airline boardEasyJet founder offers £5m 'reward' as he steps up campaign against airline board

Treatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in DáilTreatment of asylum seekers during crisis to be raised in Dáil

Publicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zonesPublicans 'completely opposed' to outdoor smoke-free zones


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus