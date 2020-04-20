News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork's Workvivo leads into US market with new California office

Zoom's owner Eric Yuan with Workvivo's co-founder John Goulding. Mr Yuan invested in the Cork based company in 2019.
By Ciarán Sunderland
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 10:41 AM

A Cork-based communications company has expanded further into the US market this week and opened an office in California.

Workvivo, an employee communications platform, has reported a significant increase in demand as businesses in America adapt to increased numbers of staff working from home in recent weeks.

The company already has a number of US-based clients including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment, Netgear and A+E Networks.

Workvivo has also recruited a head of US sales to build on their recent rapid growth in the North American market.

CEO of Workvivo, John Goulding said: “We’ve seen significant traction in North America, so we decided now was the right time to establish a physical presence in California and to bring on a senior sales executive with experience in the HR tech world.

"Brian will be tasked with expanding our US commercial team as our market share there continues to increase.”

The Cork-based company in Douglas expects to have one million employees on their platform by 2021 and aims to be a leader in a the employee communications technology market similar to Zoom and Slack.

Brian Merical, Workvivo's new head of US sales, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Workvivo US team as we expand further in the US. California is a logical location for the company as we continue to see success in the technology sector and US businesses in general.

"I look forward to continuing to expand the team here and working closely with HQ in Cork to build on the tremendous success they’ve already achieved.”

Workvivo's Irish customers include Cubic Telecom, UCC, Bus Eireann, and Woodies. In 2019, Workvivo received investment from the owner of Zoom, Eric Yuan.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner earlier this month, Mr Goulding said: "Zoom is probably the hottest tech company in the world right now, and Eric’s decision to invest was a major milestone for Workvivo.

"Much more than the commercial aspect of the investment itself is the validation from such a respected tech entrepreneur that we have built something special in Workvivo."

