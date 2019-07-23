Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance

An adventure centre in Cork will have to close down if it cannot get an insurance company to provide cover.

Fota Adventure Centre's policy is due for renewal in August but the UK company providing insurance has pulled out of the Irish market.

LeisureInsure says it will honour existing policies but is not taking on any new Irish business.

The move affects the likes of bouncy castle operators, leisure centres and event companies.

"We either get insurance that we can afford or we close down," said Derek Binchy from Fota Adventure.

"We don't really have an option three.

"In the business we're in, if we traded without insurance it would be incredibly stupid.

"If we don't have it then we can't go ahead."