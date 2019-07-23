News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance

Cork's Fota Adventure Park faces closure without affordable insurance
Children playing at Fota Adventure Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 02:37 PM

An adventure centre in Cork will have to close down if it cannot get an insurance company to provide cover.

Fota Adventure Centre's policy is due for renewal in August but the UK company providing insurance has pulled out of the Irish market.

LeisureInsure says it will honour existing policies but is not taking on any new Irish business.

The move affects the likes of bouncy castle operators, leisure centres and event companies.

"We either get insurance that we can afford or we close down," said Derek Binchy from Fota Adventure.

"We don't really have an option three.

"In the business we're in, if we traded without insurance it would be incredibly stupid.

"If we don't have it then we can't go ahead."

READ MORE

Bathing restrictions in place at award-winning Kerry beach after lightning strike at pumping station

More on this topic

Insurance threat for bouncy castle firmsInsurance threat for bouncy castle firms

Insurance operator covering leisure sector to pull out of Irish marketInsurance operator covering leisure sector to pull out of Irish market

Committee hears insurance sector may provide resources to gardaí investigating insurance fraudCommittee hears insurance sector may provide resources to gardaí investigating insurance fraud

Justice Minister does not believe 'extraordinary' rise in insurance premiums is down to awardsJustice Minister does not believe 'extraordinary' rise in insurance premiums is down to awards

TOPIC: Insurance

More in this Section

Not enough businesses signed up for post-Brexit paperwork, bosses warnNot enough businesses signed up for post-Brexit paperwork, bosses warn

Cork Chamber gets in summer spiritCork Chamber gets in summer spirit

Law firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin promotes three new partnersLaw firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin promotes three new partners

Shane Lowry’s sports agent Horizon also gets in the profits swingShane Lowry’s sports agent Horizon also gets in the profits swing


Lifestyle

Robert Plant and Saving Grace review: Top class ensemble made for a memorable night at the Everyman in Cork, writes Joe DermodyGig review: Robert Plant and Saving Grace at the Everyman

Kya deLongchamps is mesmerised by early French glass paperweightsIn a bubble: The glittering history of French glass paperweights

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »