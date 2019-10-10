Cork's Elysian home to two new high-quality office spaces

Cork's landmark mixed-use development The Elysian is to be home to two new high-quality offices.

Estate agents Lisney confimed the launch of the new offices, available to let in the high-end development.

The Elysian was acquired by international real estate company Kennedy Wilson last year, which has invested significantly in the upgrade of the two remaining ground-floor office units, fitting them out to Grade A specification.

The prominent, self-contained offices offer extensive glazed frontage on to Eglinton Street.

Unit 3 extends to approximately 2,280 square feet and Unit 4 is approximately 3,150 square feet.

Both units would suit a range of office occupiers looking for a presence in a prime city-centre location, according to David McCarthy of Lisney.

Office space in Unit 3 of The Elysian.

“Given the limited supply of modern offices in the region of 2,500 to 5,000 sq ft, the strategic location and the quality of the specification of these units, we expect that there will be good demand from a wide range of occupiers,” said Mr McCarthy.

The offices are finished to a very high standard and have raised access floors, suspended ceilings, LED lighting, air conditioning and toilet facilities, he added.

The units were also designed with a 3.5m floor-to-ceiling height which, coupled with the full-height glazing, fills the space with natural light.

“There is also car and bicycle parking available on site."

The Elysian occupies a superb position in the heart of the city centre business district with excellent accessibility to all major transport links.

It is just a short stroll away from vibrant dining, entertainment and shopping in Cork’s English Market as well as within walking distance of the city’s bus and train stations.

The Elysian is Cork's landmark mixed-use development.

The Elysian is the architectural focal point for the immediate area and is in the centre of the thriving business and residential hub.

Adjacent are the recently developed One Albert Quay and Navigation Square office schemes, which are home to PwC, Arup, Investec, Johnson Controls/Tyco and Clearstream. Occupiers at The Elysian itself include Affidea, Aldi, Skyworks and the newly opened artisan café and restaurant The Bookshelf.

Both units are available for immediate occupation subject to tenant fit-out, and Lisney quotes a rent of €25.00 per square foot per year.