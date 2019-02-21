Cork University Business Schools (CUBS) readies for third annual conference

The third annual Cork University Business School (CUBS) conference takes place next month, in the wake of two major milestones in its short history.

Having opened one of the major components of the school last November, the UCC Centre of Executive Education at the former Cork Savings Bank on Lapps Quay, CUBS this month announced its new home at the former Brooks Haughton’s site in the city centre.

Pictured at the official launch of the 2019 Cork University Business School Conference is (l-r) Jennifer O'Dowling, Commerce Conference Director, Commerce Society; Colm Murphy, Education Officer BIS Society; Amber McAuliffe, Educational Officer Entrepreneurial and Social Society; and Dave Cronin, Entertainments Officer, UCC Students Union. Picture: Diane Cusack

The 2019 CUBS Conference, which takes place on March 13 at Cork Opera House, is expected to see 1,000 attendees hear speakers such as chairman of Bank of Ireland and former CEO of Paddy Power, Patrick Kennedy, and managing partner at Deloitte in Cork, Honor Moore.

Dean of CUBS, Professor Thia Hennessy said: “Now that we’re in the third year of the CUBS Conference, it feels like the event has really come into its own, with more being brought to the table year on year in terms of content and guest experience.

With such a diverse range of speakers lined up this year, there is a story to inspire everyone in attendance and we hope the event will do just that; inspire, excite, motivate and encourage young students – and indeed established business professionals – to become leaders and influencers in their own right.

Some 95% of CUBS graduates secure immediate employment, the school said, with an estimated 4,000 students expected to enrol in the next five years.

The Lapps Quay building is part one of a two-phase capital investment project and will serve as the base for CUBS’ executive education programmes such as the Executive MBA and all city-based Irish Management Institute programmes.

The second phase at the Brooks Haughton site, which is expected to open by 2023, will span 220,000 sq ft and 1.46 acres and will act as a base for some 200 staff and 4,000 students.

The annual conference will feature radio broadcaster and TV presenter Matt Cooper as one of the emcees, while sports stars Liam Sheedy, Paul O’Donovan and Caroline Currid will take their places on the ‘Performance Mindset’ panel, delving into the psychology of performance in business and sport.