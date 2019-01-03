NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Cork to withstand tech stock turmoil

Thursday, January 03, 2019 - 06:31 PM
By Geoff Percival

Cork is likely to remain an attractive investment location for overseas technology firms for the forseeable future, according to the IDA.

The agency's chief executive Martin Shanahan said there is no reason to believe a revenue warning from Apple - the largest private employer in Cork - nor the resulting turmoil amongst tech stocks is a cause for concern or will dent Cork's ability to attract further technology investment.

Mr Shanahan said Cork - along with Limerick and Sligo - has benefitted from the IDA's attempts to move technology investment "into the regions" and remains "an attractive and very credible proposition" as a base for both tech and pharmaceutical firms.

But, Mr Shanahan said the IDA is aiming to make Ireland - as a whole - a so-called tech hub, rather than any specific region alone.

READ MORE: Competition agency launches investigation into sale of MCD to Electric Picnic owners

Nearly 60% of IDA-supported jobs are now based outside of Dublin; a record high.

Mr Shanahan said strong investment in Dublin and the regions, as opposed to one over the other, is needed in order for Ireland to be doing well.

Mr Shanahan also said recent high profile tax cases relating to Irish-based US multinationals - namely the Apple case and the recent tax demand levelled at drug firm Perrigo - are not being viewed as "significant issues" amongst potential investors.

"Investors interested in Ireland understand Ireland's corporate tax regime and rates and have confidence in both," he said.


KEYWORDS

CorkIDAInvestment

Related Articles

'Miracle' child laid to rest after battle with leukaemia

'Cloud of sadness' over Cork suburb after girl, 16, dies on New Year’s Day following road collision

Teenage girl dies following Cork road incident

7-year-old 'precious little boy' battling terminal cancer passes away in Cork

More in this Section

All eyes on the economic data as the US weighs up next interest rate hike

No-deal clock 'is ticking' for exporters

Department store John Lewis provides Christmas trading snapshot

New car sales fell 4.5% in 2018; number of imports tops 100k for first time


Lifestyle

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

Tric Kearney: 'I decided it was better to die on a hill where others might think I was a fitness freak'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »