Cork to get 60 jobs as Australian insurer expands

There has been an increase in interest from companies in Australia and New Zealand in investing in Ireland, the IDA has said, as an Australian travel insurance firm announced 60 jobs in Cork.

World Nomads Group, said that it had chosen Cork as its European headquarters to support its international expansion strategy.

The firm has 20 existing staff in Cork, which will be increased by 60 in the next 18 months, the firm said.

The Cork office will directly manage the company’s European travel insurance business.

World Nomads Group is part of the Australian healthcare firm, Nib Group, which has more than 1,500 employees in eight countries around the world.

World Nomads Group’s general manager for Europe, Bernard O’Sullivan said that the firm was migrating its European travel insurance arrangements from the UK and continental Europe to the Cork office.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said World Nomads Group,’s location choice “demonstrates the value and attractiveness that Cork and Ireland have to offer to major companies wishing to operate in Europe”.

It is the second Australian firm to choose Cork as its European base in recent months, with healthcare software firm HealthKit opening its first office outside its home country in September with 10 jobs.

The IDA, which has had a presence in the Australian market since 1985, has extended its focus on major cities in Australia beyond Sydney, particularly to Melbourne and Brisbane, saying it is seeing increased activity from the Australian market in recent years.

Since 2015, IDA has also targeted the New Zealand market. There are an estimated 65 Australian and New Zealand companies in Ireland employing almost 3,000 people.

The IDA has 24 Australian client companies from a range of sectors employing over 1,300 people including Resmed, Macquarie Bank and Computershare and Siteminder.

A spokeswoman for the agency said: “Key drivers for Australian and New Zealand companies looking to invest in Ireland are European market access and access to talent.”