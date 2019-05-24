NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Cork to be 'most walkable city' in transport plan

By Pádraig Hoare
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 05:21 PM

Cork can be the most accessible city in Ireland if public transport, cycling and walking routes are implemented en masse, or it could become even more congested if present policies are continued.

That was the message from the chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), Anne Graham at Cork Chamber’s monthly business breakfast, as she outlined the public consultation document plan that aims to transform the city’s walkways, cycle lanes and commuter options.

The €3.5bn plan includes 200 kilometres of new and upgraded footpaths to cater for a projected 63% increase in walking journeys to 2040, as well as a 250% increase in footfall on the city’s main thoroughfare, Patrick St.

Some 24,000 car journeys could be converted to walking with the new facilities in place, the plan said.

A 200-kilometre primary cycle network supplemented by another 150 kilometres could replace 56,000 car journeys, including 13,000 during peak congestion time, the plan said.

The bus network planned would carry 49,000 passengers in peak times, as well as 85 million passengers a year.

A 17-kilometre light rail with 25 stops between Ballincollig and Mahon would carry 46 million passengers yearly.

Eventually connecting buses with light rail will transform the city, Ms Graham said.

The changes would enable Cork to be “dynamic, connected and internationally competitive”, she said.

Cork’s population is projected to grow by up to 60% by 2040, according to the Government’s projections.

Ms Graham said: “If Cork is going to achieve that growth, this is the transport that it is going to need. That will not happen overnight, it will be gradual enough.

"There will be individuals resistant to what we are proposing or implementing but you have to keep thinking about the big picture and how we can radically improve people’s lives.”

READ MORE

Profits at Griffith College increase by 27%

More on this topic

Stunning kingfisher mural unveiled in Cork city

Roddy Doyle honoured at West Cork film festival

Plea by Sophie’s son to locals is entirely understandable, but unfair

Latest: Two men arrested in connection with Co. Cork post office robbery

KEYWORDS

CorkTransportTravel

More in this Section

Trump: Huawei could be part of trade deal with China

Fishermen earn global plaudits for commitment to cleaning oceans

Here are this week's eight business movers

The threat of Brexiteer Boris as prime minister haunts Irish shares


Lifestyle

All of the most opulent and OTT gowns from the Cannes Film Festival

H&M has announced its latest incredible designer collaboration – and it goes on sale tomorrow

Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Album review: Flying Lotus - Flamagra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »