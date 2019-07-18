Cork supermarket recognised for autism awareness initiatives in international awards

A supermarket in Co Cork has been shortlisted for two international awards, including one for its autism-friendly shopping initiative.

Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty is nominated for the 'Store of the Year' and 'Diversity & Inclusion' awards at the global IGD awards. It is the only Irish grocery retailer shortlisted.

The store is up for the prestigious 'Diversity & Inclusion' award for its work on autism-friendly shopping.

In 2015, Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty was the first retailer in Ireland to implement changes in-store that would ensure that members of the autism community could enjoy a better shopping experience.

"We’re so proud to be shortlisted for the IGD Awards and it is extremely humbling to be in the same category as global brands, particularly after winning two awards at Best in Fresh this week," writes Eugene Scally.

"Our recognition highlights how independent retailers can go up against international chains by giving shoppers a range of local produce, excellent customer service and support for the local community.

Our success goes hand-in-hand with the loyalty we have seen from our customers, who we have been able to work with to gain recognition for Clonakilty as the first autism-friendly town in Ireland.

Scally's was selected following visits by the IGD judges to several Irish retailers.

The judges were impressed by the quality of its food range and specialist offerings; in-store expertise and sustainability initiatives.

They also called out a number of areas such as the Scally’s in-store gluten-free bakery, its support for local suppliers through the Food Academy programme; an apprenticeship programme which trains in-store experts such as fish and cheesemongers, butchers and chefs.

Scally’s is competing against rivals from the USA, Finland and Brazil.

The IGD Awards 2019 celebrating the best of the global food and consumer goods industry takes place at London’s Tobacco Dock on November 7.