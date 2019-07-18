News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork supermarket recognised for autism awareness initiatives in international awards

Cork supermarket recognised for autism awareness initiatives in international awards
By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 01:03 PM

A supermarket in Co Cork has been shortlisted for two international awards, including one for its autism-friendly shopping initiative.

Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty is nominated for the 'Store of the Year' and 'Diversity & Inclusion' awards at the global IGD awards. It is the only Irish grocery retailer shortlisted.

The store is up for the prestigious 'Diversity & Inclusion' award for its work on autism-friendly shopping.

In 2015, Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty was the first retailer in Ireland to implement changes in-store that would ensure that members of the autism community could enjoy a better shopping experience.

"We’re so proud to be shortlisted for the IGD Awards and it is extremely humbling to be in the same category as global brands, particularly after winning two awards at Best in Fresh this week," writes Eugene Scally.

"Our recognition highlights how independent retailers can go up against international chains by giving shoppers a range of local produce, excellent customer service and support for the local community.

Our success goes hand-in-hand with the loyalty we have seen from our customers, who we have been able to work with to gain recognition for Clonakilty as the first autism-friendly town in Ireland.

Scally's was selected following visits by the IGD judges to several Irish retailers.

The judges were impressed by the quality of its food range and specialist offerings; in-store expertise and sustainability initiatives.

They also called out a number of areas such as the Scally’s in-store gluten-free bakery, its support for local suppliers through the Food Academy programme; an apprenticeship programme which trains in-store experts such as fish and cheesemongers, butchers and chefs.

Scally’s is competing against rivals from the USA, Finland and Brazil.

The IGD Awards 2019 celebrating the best of the global food and consumer goods industry takes place at London’s Tobacco Dock on November 7.

READ MORE

OBR warns no-deal Brexit could push UK economy into recession

More on this topic

Anime fans share favourite Kyoto Animation work following arson attack that left dozens feared deadAnime fans share favourite Kyoto Animation work following arson attack that left dozens feared dead

Labour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy CorbynLabour peers to consider no confidence motion in Jeremy Corbyn

As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfullyAs tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Sir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidenceSir Nick Clegg asked to explain inconsistent Facebook evidence

SuperValuClonakiltyCork

More in this Section

OBR warns no-deal Brexit could push UK economy into recessionOBR warns no-deal Brexit could push UK economy into recession

Asos warns on profits over warehouse problemsAsos warns on profits over warehouse problems

Warning economy close to overheating; think tank recommends taxing the richWarning economy close to overheating; think tank recommends taxing the rich

Global publishing group announce 135 jobs in WaterfordGlobal publishing group announce 135 jobs in Waterford


Lifestyle

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

Hate delegating, constantly check emails and scared to take holiday? Being too tied to work could be damaging your wellbeing.Has worrying about work taken over your life? 6 signs that you might have work separation anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »