Cork office building closes as 'precaution' after individual in 'close contact' with Covid-19 patient

An office building in Cork city is in lock-down for a precautionary deep-clean after reports that a worker in the building was in “close contact” with a confirmed Covid-19 patient.
The staff of tenants of 85 South Mall have been asked to stay out of the building for today at least while the deep-clean continues
One of the affected tenants, KPMG, said the deep-clean was was recommended by the landlord.
In a statement this lunchtime, a spokesperson for the company said: “We understand that an individual who works in the building has been in “close contact” with an individual who has been confirmed with Covid 19.
“As a precautionary measure, we have asked all our staff in our Cork office to work from home today.
- This story has been updated. Original reporting by Liz Dunphy.