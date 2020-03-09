News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork office building closes as 'precaution' after individual in 'close contact' with Covid-19 patient

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 09, 2020 - 02:01 PM

An office building in Cork city is in lock-down for a precautionary deep-clean after reports that a worker in the building was in “close contact” with a confirmed Covid-19 patient.

The staff of tenants of 85 South Mall have been asked to stay out of the building for today at least while the deep-clean continues

One of the affected tenants, KPMG, said the deep-clean was was recommended by the landlord.

In a statement this lunchtime, a spokesperson for the company said: “We understand that an individual who works in the building has been in “close contact” with an individual who has been confirmed with Covid 19.

“As a precautionary measure, we have asked all our staff in our Cork office to work from home today.

“The health and wellbeing of our people and the wider community is our primary concern and we will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with our landlord and the health authorities.”

- This story has been updated. Original reporting by Liz Dunphy.

