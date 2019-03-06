Cork marketing conference to hear from global social media experts

A business leader considered by Forbes magazine and the Huffington Post to be among the foremost experts in the world on using Snapchat for marketing will share his insights at the inaugural 24 Stories conference in Cork this month.

Founder and chief executive of Kubb&Co, Chris Kubbernus will speak at the marketing conference at Fota Island Resort on March 22.

He will join Irish social media influencer Vogue Williams, who has gained more than 568,000 followers on Instagram, as well as LinkedIn expert David Petherick from Scotland, and “corporate storyteller” Jack Murray of All Good Tales at the conference.

Mr Kubbernus, aka Kubby, has been named by Forbes magazine as the number one business expert on Snapchat, having built up a large following with advice on building their brand and how to excel at content marketing.

The Canadian native created digital agency Kubb&Co in Copenhagen and speaks at several marketing conferences around the world every year.

The Huffington Post named Mr Kubbernus as the number one entrepreneur to follow on Snapchat in 2016, lauding “just how practical his advice usually is”, as well as for using “unique ideas from real-world case studies”.

The 24 Stories marketing conference is aimed at helping people create better stories for themselves and their business, according to its founder and one of Cork’s well-known marketeers Stephen Ryan.

Stephen Ryan in 2017.

Mr Ryan said the conference will get to hear fascinating stories from a variety of people across different industries including television, film, music, retail, tech, and digital.

“Marketing to me is more about engaging with people that selling them things, therefore good stories are essential,” Mr Ryan, who is a former head of marketing at Fota Wildlife Park and Cork’s RedFM, said.

Mr Ryan set up 24 stories in October, describing it as a new network for people interested in marketing in Cork where they can listen to regular talks on topics related to marketing.

In addition to the keynote speakers, there will be two panels including serial Cork entrepreneur Pat Phelan; Cork singer-songwriter Stephanie Rainey; creator of Hozier’s Take Me To Church video, Brendan Canty; director of photography and co-founder at film and animation firm Dog Day Media, Brendan Cummings; former RTE and BBC producer Marie Toft, and creator of Cork's acclaimed design service firm, Deirdre Corcoran.

In addition to the morning conference, there will be afternoon workshops on Facebook, presentation skills, video, LinkedIn and more.

Tickets for 24 Stories can be booked via Eventbrite.