Cork jobs boost from two firms

Some 90 jobs will be created in Cork after medical device firm DePuy Synthes announced a €36m investment and outsourcing company Capita signed a €12m contract with Electric Ireland.

DePuy Synthes, part of the Johnson & Johnson group, said there would be 30 new roles at its new research and development investment at its innovation centre in Ringaskiddy.

The centre produces replacement knee and hip joints and employs around 1,000 at the Loughbeg site.

Pictured at an event to mark the announcement were (L-R): Rachel Shelly, Head of Medical Technologies, IDA Ireland; Shannon Crespin, VP Global Supply Chain, DePuy Synthes; An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, T.D. and Gary Clerkin, Global Leader, Manufacturing Engineering, Science & Technology, DePuy Synthes. Picture: Adrian OíHerlihy

The firm established its Cork base in 1997 and saw a €53m expansion in 2015. It's innovation centre was opened a decade ago.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the €36m investment "clearly demonstrates the strong commitment" of the firm to Cork.

Depuy Synthes global leader Gary Clerkin said it is "crucial that we continue to deliver impactful research outcomes".

"This advanced materials and surface technology centre will help accelerate innovation through the supply chain and shape the products of the future. A central element of this investment, the 3D Printing Development and Launch Centre, complements the 3D bioprinting partnership with Trinity College Dublin launched last year," he said.

Great news for Cork - 80 new jobs announced for Cork and Sligo in a partnership between Capita Customer Solutions and Electric Ireland #acityrising pic.twitter.com/el4FZQLo3u— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 28, 2019

The Cork arm of UK outsourcing firm Capita said it would create around 60 jobs in Cork and a further 20 in Sligo after it signed a three-year contract worth €12m with Electric Ireland to manage credit control and collection services.

The deal could reach €25m, the firm known as Capita Customer Solutions said, with an option to extend the contract by four more years.

The firm employs 650 in its operations in Clonakilty, Cork and Sligo.

The company was originally set up as SouthWestern in 1996 before being acquired by Capita in 2014, before rebranding in 2016.

Mr Coveney said: "This is very good news not just for Capita, but for the communities in Cork and Sligo where the company is based.

Capita has an excellent track record in the provision of credit collection services and has a wide range of expertise to draw on.

Capita chief executive John Lewis said the firm would take a sympathetic view of customers in difficulties paying bills.

"When a customer is late in paying for their energy, we understand it can be a challenging experience, which is why we find the solution that is right for them.

"We are working to make sure customers do not build up what can become unmanageable debts and look to deploy debt avoidance strategies to prevent such situations occurring in the first place," he said.