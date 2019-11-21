News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork JCD building to become Ireland's greenest building

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 03:55 PM

A new office development in the heart of Cork's docklands is aiming to become Ireland's greenest building. JCD, the developer behind the €125 million Penrose Dock project, aims to make the building one of the most sustainable developments in Ireland.

The firm said it will be "an example of how new developments can play their part in the fight against climate change".

JCD Group is making a €500,000 investment in an additional substation and switch rooms to allow the infrastructure for all 160 car spaces in Penrose Dock to have electric charge points. It is the first development of its kind in Ireland to make such a commitment.

Penrose Dock has been designed to achieve top marks in terms of energy and environmental design with a high Gold LEED score.

Other sustainability measures included in the development include rainwater harvesting, solar panels, energy-efficient glazing and a commitment to source a green energy supply to the scheme.

JCD Group was one of the first companies in Ireland to deliver an office building to Gold LEED standard when completing City Gate Park in Mahon in 2012. Since then, it has delivered One Albert Quay, The Capitol and 85 South Mall, which have all received LEED certification.

Construction is advanced on the 250,000 sq ft office space, which will be one of several new builds on the city's north docks when completed. The Penrose Dock development forms a key part of the evolution of Cork’s docklands into a new economic district centred around the train and bus stations.

The North Quays will be home to a series of office, hotel and apartment developments, with the new Dean Hotel, part of the HQ development from BAM and Clarendon, due to open next year, adjacent to Penrose Dock.

John Cleary of JCD Group said:

We are committed to doing as much as we can to ensure our buildings are as sustainable as possible and play their part in securing a better future for the wider community.

"Our investment in the infrastructure for the electric charge points is an important part of this. The future workforce at Penrose Dock will have the option of using multiple forms of public transport.

"Over the last 10 years with the delivery of developments such as the City Gate campuses, One Albert Quay, the Capitol and, most recently, 85 South Mall, we have learned a great deal about what world class companies want to offer their employees as a place to work.

"This, as well as features such as the rooftop terrace and amenity area which is available to all occupiers, will help our clients attract the very best talent for their businesses."

Several tenants, including Grant Thornton, are already confirmed to be occupying space in Penrose Dock when it opens and negotiations are at an advanced stage with a number of other potential tenants. It is expected these will be announced shortly.

The first tenants will take up occupancy in June 2020.

