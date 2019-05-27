Cork hosts major cybersecurity event

Cork will host a major conference on cybersecurity in September with the burgeoning cybercrime industry’s exponential growth expected to exceed €4.5 trillion in two years.

Cork firm Smarttech247 is behind FutureSec, which will take place at Cork Opera House on September 24 with speakers from the FBI, An Garda Síochána, Data Protection Commission, Laya Healthcare, FBD Insurance, Vectra, and others.

Smarttech247 chief executive Ronan Murphy said FutureSec would allow customers and partners to share experiences and challenges, and learn about what they can do every day to better protect their critical data and systems.

“The cybersecurity sector in Ireland is growing at a rapid pace and Cork has undoubtedly become a globally recognised cybersecurity hub,” said Mr Murphy.

Under the theme Future of Cybersecurity, more than 400 industry professionals and business leaders from various industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and the healthcare sector, will be attending the event.

“Community is a key component to the success of our cybersecurity industry and we strive to deliver that through FutureSec,” said Raluca Saceanu, Smarttech247’s director of strategy and marketing.

We are bringing together industry elite for a day of knowledge sharing, collaboration and the exchange of innovative ideas.

Smarttech247 said research shows a 67% increase in security breaches in the last five years alone, with cost of cybercrime reaching $5.2trn (€4.5trn) by 2021.

The firm said the statistics are “alarming”, and that the FutureSec conference would discuss today’s threats and reduce the risks faced by private and public organisations.

The event will include a broad spectrum of sessions and discussions on topics such as artificial intelligence, cloud security, automation, data protection, national security and disruptive technologies, Smarttech247 said.

The event is supported by Vectra, Getvisibility, it@Cork, Skillnet, Smarttech247, and the Irish Examiner.

Tickets can be purchased on futuresec.ie