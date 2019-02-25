Cork honours its business leaders at awards

The Cork Guinness Jazz Festival, McCarthy Insurance Group and developer Michael O’Flynn were the winners of Cork Business Association’s top honours at its annual awards.

Cork Business of the Year in the Large Category went to the Jazz Festival, which was recognised for its more than 40 years of mixing business and culture in the city on the October bank holiday weekend.

Starting in the Metropole Hotel in 1978, the festival is estimated by local business figures to be worth almost €45m to the regional economy.

In 2018, some 1,000 musicians from more than 20 countries performed in Cork, with free entertainment in more than 70 pubs across the city.

Cork Business of the Year in the Medium Category award went to McCarthy Insurance Group, which began in a small office in Fermoy in 1952 to become the largest family-owned brokerage in the country.

The firm now has eight offices in Cork city and county, with nearly 20 other Cork brokerages, holding over €200m in client funds and employing around 200 staff.

Mr O’Flynn of the O’Flynn Group was honoured as the inaugural Champion of Cork for “contributing not just to business but leaving a mark on society in general over a lifetime”.

The award was the brainchild of the late James O’Sullivan and Owen O’Callaghan, two of the most prominent business people from Cork over the past 50 years.

Mr O’Flynn said he was surprised and honoured to receive the accolade.

“Cork is a special place in the world, an extraordinary place,” he said, referring to the tribute match for former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland footballer Liam Miller, where millions were raised for his family and charities.

The fact that the FAI, Manchester United, Celtic and others realised that the match could be a triumph in Cork was a testament to the city and its people, Mr O’Flynn said.

CBA president Philip Gillivan said the awards were “a celebration of businesses who go above and beyond, and it’s a celebration of employers, proud employees and ambassadors of our community”.

“This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists and winners,” added Mr Gillivan.

“To be a finalist for these awards is a wonderful achievement in itself,” he said.

A further nine industry awards, which are run in partnership with JCD and the Irish Examiner, were presented on the evening.