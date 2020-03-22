Cork food wholesalers recruits hundreds of new staff to meet retail demand

Musgrave has announced they are hiring hundreds of new staff on a temporary basis in response to increased demand in supermarkets.

The company wants people with experience in retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving, and warehouse operations.

They have reached out to groups impacted by COVID-19 such as the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Irish Hotels Federation.

Speaking about the decision, Musgrave's CEO Noel Keeley said: “We are doing all that we can, in the safest way that we can, to support communities across Ireland during this difficult time."

There has been a huge increase in demand across our network for the past week and a half and we expect to see increased footfall for an extended period now.

He continued: "We are very conscious that there are thousands of people that have found themselves out of work."

"Anyone with retail, fresh food, hospitality, driving, and warehousing experience would suit the roles on offer," he said.

Mr Kelly said a variety of roles are available in different parts of the country and that they are prioritising workers who have been recently laid off as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Businesses that have been forced to temporarily lay off staff are asked to contact Musgrave's HR team on resourcinghub@musgrave.ie.

Individuals interested in applying directly can find details of the positions on MusgraveGroup.com/careers, SuperValu.ie/careers, and Centra.ie/careers.

Musgrave said that it may hire more temporary staff if the COVID-19 crisis continues for the medium to long term.

Applicants are advised to monitor their career website.