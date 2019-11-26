Cork flight school enters partnership to train Turkish pilots

Cork flight school Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) has announced a new partnership with low-cost Turkish airline Pegasus to train their pilots.

The 20 pilot candidates who will be involved in the pilot training program will receive 18 months of training in Cork before returning to Turkey.

Pegasus Airlines was founded in 1990 and launched scheduled services in 2005. It flies to 110 destinations including 35 in Turkey and 75 international destinations across Europe, Russia and the Caucasus, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

AFTA already trains pilots for other airlines including Stobart Air, Turkish Airlines and Air Astana.

Last year they agreed a five-year partnership with Ryanair to train 500 of its pilots.

Under the partnership with Pegasus, successful student cadets will fly AFTA’s next-generation Glass cockpit Cessna 172’s for the initial phase of the flight training, followed by the Diamond Twin star DA42’s for the advanced phases.

AFTA has a modern training fleet and also boasts a Boeing 737 NG simulator. AFTA has an unrivalled success rate and have trained in excess of 2,000 high-calibre pilot graduates for commercial airlines since 1995.

Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T Nane said they signed with AFTA as they have an impressive track record in training international pilots to the highest standards.

Our Turkish pilot candidates will be trained in Cork for around 18 months, which is a source of great pride for us. We wish the greatest success to our students who have devoted their lives to becoming a pilot, a profession of great responsibility, and we look forward to seeing them on our Pegasus flights.

Managing Director at AFTA Mark Casey said the partnership with Pegasus is testament to their record helping global airlines to train their pilots.

"AFTA will celebrate 25 years training commercial pilots in their careers next year and we look forward to a further 25 years expanding the business on the world stage.”

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said Ireland is internationally recognised throughout the aviation industry pointing to 50% of the world’s leased aircraft fleet managed from this country.

"Equally impressive, is the global ambition of - Cork Airport based Atlantic Flight Training Academy, who next year will celebrate 25 years training Irish and International cadets for their future careers as pilots with leading world airlines. AFTA has put Cork on the map."

Enda McDonnell, Manager Fintech, with Enterprise Ireland said they worked closely with AFTA since 2010.

"This is a company bringing an innovative approach to pilot training, with cadets learning essential piloting skills through training in aircraft, as well as next-generation flight Simulator technology.

"The flight school is renowned in the industry for its highly successful pilot training partnerships with leading airlines, including Ryanair, Stobart Air, Air Astana and most recently Cork Institute of Technology’s Business with Aviation Studies programme."

“Today’s announcement marks the start of a significant partnership and Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with AFTA as it grows its international reputation for excellence in training.”