Cork firm to double workforce in next two years

An Irish firm which helps companies manage their employee share plans hopes to double the workforce at its new Cork city office within two years.

Clonakilty-based Global Shares, Deloitte’s FinTech Company of the Year and a Fast 50 company which has opened offices in Lisbon, Hong Kong and Beijing this year and more than doubled its overall workforce to over 300, celebrated the official opening of its new Cork centre city premises today.

Up to 30 highly-skilled staff are based there, working in software development, quality assurance, operations and inside sales. But there are plans to more than double the headcount there to around 70 over the next two years.

Global Shares CEO, Tim Houstoun, said equity incentives are important tools for attracting and retaining talent.

"Global Shares helps companies manage this entire process and we’re delighted to be expanding and growing alongside the companies we work with daily,” he said.

He also welcomed changes in the Budget to allow tax breaks on share options which will help start-ups and SMEs, especially in the tech sector.

The idea of employee ownership and equity compensation originated in Silicon Valley and has spread outwards from there.

"It’s an important aspect of the start-up and SME culture and it’s great to see that the Government is recognising the power of employee ownership and supporting entrepreneurship,” he added.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said other Irish firms could use Global Shares' growth as a template for success.

“This is the latest example of the strength and ambition of an Irish enterprise that has set its sights globally and is really succeeding in building itself to become one of the main players on the world stage,” he said.

Billy Hanley, Senior Development Adviser with Enterprise Ireland said they aim to help more Irish companies like Global Share to compete and win sustained business in overseas markets.