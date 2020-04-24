News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork firm looks for global growth with long-time partners

By Pádraig Hoare
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 06:10 PM

Cork engineering and software firm for life science giants, Crest Solutions has said it is partnering with a Belgian and American firm to create a new globe-scaled business.

Little Island-based Crest Solutions — founded in 1998 and which provides services to multinational pharmaceutical and medical devices clients in Ireland, the UK, Europe, and the US — said it would join long-time partners Xyntek in Pennsylvania and VistaLink in Belgium to become CXV Global.

The new operation will provide services such as industrial machine vision, industrial real-time systems automation, and manufacturing operations management on a multisite, multinational, and multilingual scale, Crest Solutions chief executive Frank Madden said.

It will now employ more than 300 staff to support engineering at life science and manufacturing sites in Ireland, Continental Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Mr Madden said: “By combining the leading industry solutions of Crest Solutions, Xyntek, and VistaLink, we can support our customers in more ways than before and help them overcome challenges in research and development, regulated laboratory, industrial manufacturing, and packaging environments.”

A further focus would now be made on so-called “Industry 4.0”, or the technological changes in manufacturing, through the likes of artificial intelligence, Mr Madden said.

We are equally as focused on accelerating our rapid pace of Industry 4.0 innovation across our digital Work instructions, virtualisation, virtual reality, augmented reality, and collaborative robot applications.

