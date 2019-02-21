Cork company Strencom signs €2m deals with credit unions

Cork-based Strencom has announced today that it has signed cloud and connectivity deals totalling €2 million with 140 credit unions across the country.

The Irish managed connectivity and cloud computing provider will host the credit unions' valuable financial data and connect credit unions with multiple branches.

Tim Murphy, CEO, Strencom

Strencom's secure hosting platform is specifically designed for financial services and will provide secure, fast and reliable service to credit unions with assets in excess of €8 billion.

The platform will ensure additional security for credit union members, hosting their sensitive financial and personal data in Strencom’s primary Irish-based data centre, as well as being backed up in a secondary Irish-based data centre.

Strencom now provides services to credit unions including Tipperary CU, Drogheda CU, Croí Laighean CU, Mullingar CU, Tower CU, Ballygall CU, Member First CU, First Choice CU, Thurles CU, Health Services Staffs CU and Mallow CU.

"Data security is absolutely crucial in the financial services sector, and we are confident that our solution provides Ireland’s credit unions and their customers with the best protection," said Tim Murphy, CEO, Strencom.

All of our services are provided over a secure private network, with 24/7 monitoring, so members’ information is iron-clad.

Danny O'Donoghue, IT manager, Bishopstown Credit Union, said, “Regulation around business continuity, data security and PCI compliance has become more rigorous in the last number of years.

"Credit unions now need a secure, dependable service to enable us to provide an efficient service to members, with the peace of mind that their personal data is protected.

"The bespoke connectivity and cloud hosting platform provided by Strencom meets all our known regulatory, risk and compliance needs."