Cork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year category

Munster Business Hub editor Alan Healy casts an eye over the contenders in the Cork Corporate of the Year category of this year’s Cork Company of the Year Awards, and finds out what the nomination means to each of the finalists

Global investment funds rely on Clearstream services

David Brosnan of Clearstream said the company takes great pride in being recognised as a finalist in the Cork Corporate of the Year category given the quality of companies that are present in the region. Picture: Darragh Kane

A vital cog in the distribution needs of the global investment funds industry is located on the banks of the River Lee.

Clearstream is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, a global leader in post-trade securities services that is headquartered in Luxembourg.

The Cork office, located on Albert Quay, employs 500 staff and counting — primarily responsible for supporting the cross-border distribution needs of investment funds.

The Cork office is Clearstream’s largest operational centre and complements servicing centres in Luxembourg, Prague, Singapore, and Sydney.

The leadership team in Cork is made up of Cork men and women who themselves are deeply embedded in the Cork community.

They have regional responsibility in Cork and oversee teams in international locations.

The ability to provide a high-quality, one-stop-shop solution for all fund types on a single platform sets them apart from their competitors.

Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities, with circa €14 trillion in assets under custody.

They serve 2,500 customers in more than 100 countries.

Clearstream’s investment funds platform, Vestima, provides access to 190,000 investment funds.

There are about 50,000 people employed in the financial services sector in Ireland, across 420 firms.

Clearstream’s primary business line is offering customers efficient and affordable post-trade services.

What differentiates them is that they see their staff here in Cork as world-leading and work hard at selling the talent of their people and what they can do if given the opportunity.

Clearstream’s Cork operations moved to Navigation Square, Albert Quay in June of last year.

The move to the city centre amalgamated two sites, one in the Airport Business Park and one in the Eastgate Business Park, together under one roof.

Clearstream had a clear vision to move to Cork’s city centre and Deutsche Börse supported their ambition to achieve that.

There can be a perception that the principal location of multinational should be Dublin.

However, Clearstream is living proof that the world’s leading organisations can have their primary base in Cork and be very successful.

David Brosnan, managing director of Clearstream, said the company takes great pride in being recognised as a finalist in the Cork Corporate of the Year category given the quality of companies that are present in the region.

“This is, and should be, recognised as a compliment to and acknowledgement of our commitment to Cork and the high standards we set ourselves within Clearstream and Deutsche Börse, our parent company,” Mr Brosnan said.

Irish Distillers is leading the global rennaisance in whiskey

Paul Wickham, general manager of Midleton Distillery at Irish Distillers, said the economic, industrial, research, and business development infrastructure in Cork has supported the success and growth of its portfolio of whiskeys.

Based in Midleton in East Cork, Irish Distillers is Ireland’s leading supplier of spirits and wines and produces some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys.

Led by Jameson, its brands are driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey.

Jameson is the world’s fastest-growing Irish whiskey, achieving a landmark 30 years of consecutive growth and hitting sales of 7.7m cases in 2019.

However, Irish Distillers is far more than Jameson. Its brands include Powers, The Spot Range, Redbreast, Midleton, and Method and Madness, which are all produced in Midleton.

From Cork, its brands are exported to more than 130 markets, with over 70 of those experiencing double or triple-digit growth.

Generations of its distillers have kept the single-pot still tradition alive because they believed it produced the best whiskey.

For over 200 years, Irish Distillers has been inspired by a passion for uncompromising quality, which is why Irish whiskey is now the fastest-growing premium spirit globally.

The Jameson Distillery also brings 150,000 visitors to East Cork annually.

Since 2012, it has embarked on a €330m investment project and has seen a 79% increase in sales.

In 2018, the firm announced investment of over €130m to upgrade the distillery in Midleton and maturation site in Dungourney to meet demand for its products as the Irish whiskey renaissance continues apace.

The investment will see the annual construction of up to eight new maturation warehouses, each holding 16,800 casks, with further land to be purchased to support the next phase of development, in Dungourney.

Their barley comes from farms located within 100miles 160km of the distillery in Midleton and water is sourced from the nearby Dungourney river.

Since 2009, employee numbers have soared from 118 to 240 people across Irish Distillers’ operations in Cork.

As the distillery continues to grow, it expects to employ an estimated 260 staff by 2030 in East Cork.

Paul Wickham, general manager of Midleton Distillery at Irish Distillers, said: “Irish Distillers is honoured to be in the company of such distinguished finalists.

“To be nominated for Cork Company of the Year is a recognition of the passion and dedication of our teams in Midleton and Dungourney.”

“Produced in Midleton since 1825, our whiskeys have proved to pass the test of time, delivering uncompromising quality for almost 200 years.

“The economic, industrial, research, and business development infrastructure available to us in Cork has supported the success and growth of our portfolio of whiskeys, which achieved 30 years of consecutive growth and sales of 7.7m cases in 2019. We look forward to building upon this for generations to come.”

[h2]MSD Brinny produces medicines for the world from West Cork/h2]

Barry Mulcahy, site lead at MSD Brinny, said the company specialises in the development, testing, and manufacturing of biologics and vaccines, making medicines that save and improve lives across the globe.

MSD Brinny has been in operation for more than 35 years in Cork, developing some of the company’s most successful treatments for oncology, hepatitis C, and rheumatoid arthritis.

When it was established in 1982, it was the first biologics manufacturing site in Ireland.

Since 2017, the site has evolved to support innovative vaccines development and manufacturing which has resulted in significant investment as well as growth of the team to approximately 1,000 workers.

From its Cork base, the company supplies medicines to more than 90 countries across the world.

It has a long-standing legacy of manufacturing life-saving biologic products, including the launch of the first FDA-approved immuno-oncology product.

The team in Brinny is committed to the company’s growth and evolution through agile working and flexible, inventing approaches, while keeping the patient at the heart of everything they do.

Their focus in 2019 has seen MSD Brinny support this evolution, increase vaccines output, complete innovative validations and conclude significant capital programmes including the inclusion of a new vaccines facility.

A key to the company’s success is its ability to deliver highly-complex manufacturing which has ensured ongoing investment and it is this commitment to excellence which has ensured MSD Brinny’s growth and evolution to date.

As part of the company’s commitment to corporate responsibility, MSD Brinny annually supports a wide range of local projects and initiatives.

In 2019, the company supported more than 20 local projects, donating over €30,000 across causes such as Marymount and West-Cork Animal Centre.

Last year, MSD Brinny initiated a new external liaison forum which implemented a structured approach in interactions with third-level institutions and within industry forums.

The company has a very active partnership with academia for its graduate and internship programmes which ensure a pipeline of key talent and diversity of thought into the Brinny site, promoting MSD and the Pharma industry in Cork as a leading career choice.

Barry Mulcahy, the site lead at MSD Brinny, said the company specialises in the development, testing, and manufacturing of biologics and vaccines, making medicines that save and improve lives across the globe.

He said: “More recently, MSD Brinny manufacture vaccines to protect populations against complex diseases.

“We believe that the most important thing we make is a difference — to patients, our employees, and our local communities.

“We are proud to be a great place to work and are committed to inventing for life each day through innovation and reinvestment in our site.”