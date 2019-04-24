NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Cork cocktail bar to host London's renowned 'American Bar' at the Savoy

Cask, Cork.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Ireland's most awarded cocktail bar, Cask, in Cork's Victorian Quarter, is hosting a one-night only takeover by London's American Bar at the Savoy next week.

Cask's Andy Ferreira and Carl d'Alton, who both won World Class Irish Bartender of the Year, will co-host the night from 7pm on May 1.

The Savoy's American Bar is the oldest cocktail bar in Britain and one of the most renowned worldwide, having been named World's Best Bar at Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards 2019 and the World's Best Bar at World's 50 Best in 2017.

Cask manager Andy Ferreira.

American Bar will be creating drinks from their newly launched menu, which plays homage to legendery musicians and songwriters that have entertained guests in the London bar.

Drinks include 'Sun Sun Sun' as homage to the Beatles which contains Bombay Sapphire Gin, White Créme de Menthe, Orange Blossom, Yuzu Wine, Lime and Egg White, and '#Nomakeup', inspired by Aretha Franklin's 'Say a Little Prayer' containing Grey Goose Vodka, Coconut Wine, Spiced Pineapple, Martini Bitter, and Champagne.

Cask manager Andy Ferreira said Cask was honoured to welcome the American Bar to Cork: "It offers our team an opportunity to work with the best, but also to show one of the best bars in the world how we approach cocktails and more importantly to give them a taste in Irish hospitality which is very unique."

