Cork Chamber wants a Minister for Cities

A minister for City Regions is required by the incoming Government to drive a progressive urban agenda the Cork Chamber has said in their election manifesto.

The business organisation has also called on the next Government to invest €500m in bus, commuter rail, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure across Metropolitan Cork as an immediate first phase in delivering the complete Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

Chamber President, Paula Cogan, said a Minister for City Regions would drive a progressive urban agenda and ensure that Irish cities are internationally benchmarked and competitive.

“Delivery of urban housing, sustainable transport and urgent climate action, will be the defining areas that our next Government will need to deliver on,” she said.

Since 2015 the economy has improved markedly.

“Looking ahead we must ensure that Ireland remains an attractive place for business, which will be determined by our ability to ensure a quality of life and protection of our environment. If we do not deliver, our competitive edge be will irrevocably damaged.”

The Chamber joins the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) is demanding significant investment in infrastructure across the Cork region.

The development of Kilbarry Train Station to enable sustainable northside commuting along with progress on the delivery of the M20 and Northern Ring Road, M28, N22 and Dunkettle Interchange.

To deliver many of these projects, the Chamber said the National Transport Authority should open a permanent office in Cork to implement the CMATS plan.

Currently in draft form, the CMATS plan will be a €3.5bn investment package for Metropolitan Cork including commuter rail, bus corridors, light rail, park and rides, walking and cycling infrastructure and road networks.

Chamber CEO Conor Healy said Cork is Ireland’s fastest-growing city region and targeted for 50% population growth.

“Our elected representatives are key to ensuring that the climate, civic, transport and housing foundations are in place to realise our full potential,” he said.

Our quarterly economic surveys show that while business confidence remains high, the pace of delivering strategic infrastructure remains a challenge to 50% of our members.

“We must rapidly accelerate the delivery of sustainable infrastructure and quality of life to distinguish ourselves on an increasingly competitive global stage.”

The Cork Chamber will host a debate of election candidates from the Cork North Central and Cork South Central constituencies on January 31.

Moderator for the debate will be broadcaster and Political Editor with the Irish Examiner, Daniel McConnell.