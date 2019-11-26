News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork Chamber President: We are 'crying out for sustainable transport investment'

Cork Chamber President: We are 'crying out for sustainable transport investment'
Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, receives the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award at Cork Chamber’s 2019 Dublin Dinner held in association with EY from Paula Cogan President of Cork Chamber alongside John Higgins, EY and Conor Healy CEO Cork Chamber. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke
By Alan Healy
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 09:00 PM

Cork is two years into a 10-year Bus Connects plan without a kilometre of additional bus lane or a planning application for a single park and ride.

This was the message from Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan, who was speaking at Cork Chamber’s Dublin dinner last night.

She warned that Irish cities are at risk of becoming uncompetitive if the Government does not deliver on the Climate Action Plan and public transport investment.

In 2018 the Government announced plans to spend €200 million to upgrade the city’s public transport network to be completed by 2027.

However, Ms Cogan said Cork has little to show and the city is “crying out for public investment.”

Held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in association with EY, tonight’s event was attended by more than 600 people from across Ireland’s business, political and diplomatic landscapes.

The keynote speaker was Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

In her speech to guests on public transport, Ms Cogan said commuter railway in Cork is only hindered in growth by the lack of frequency of the service.

“Look to Little Island where 66% of employees do not need their car during the day.

READ MORE

Rory McIlroy's firm sees revenues rise to €16 million

“Then look at the Ballincollig to Carrigaline bus where a 15 minutes frequency has led to a 70% increase in journeys.”

Cork people are crying out for sustainable transport investment now. Can you even imagine credibility or functionality of Dublin today without the Luas or the DART?

Addressing the Chamber, Minister Bruton said Cork will grow at twice the rate of Dublin under the Ireland 2040 plan.

" It is crucial that in accommodating 50% more people, it is done in a way that is sustainable and conscious of our move towards net-zero emissions as set out in the Climate Action Plan.

The Chief Executive of Vodafone Anne O’Leary was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Business Award at last night’s event.

Ms O’Leary joins previous recipients including Frank Boland; Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro; Sean O’Driscoll of Glen Dimplex Group; Darina Allen of Ballymaloe and Brian McCarthy of Fexco.

Ms Cogan described Ms O’Leary as a true powerhouse of business.

“Anne’s contribution to life in Irish business and her engagement across the Chamber network has been remarkable.”

She is a formidable advocate for her native Cork, for Irish sport, and I am delighted to bestow this award upon her.

Accepting the award Ms O’Leary said that for the past 200 years the Chamber has been a force for positive change in Cork.

“I look forward to continuing to work towards our ambition of ensuring Cork is a thriving, prosperous city and at the heart of business in Ireland.”

READ MORE

CSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past year

More on this topic

Cork firms face construction permit obstaclesCork firms face construction permit obstacles

Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy to resign Cork North-Central seat and take up Euro roleFine Gael TD Dara Murphy to resign Cork North-Central seat and take up Euro role

Gardaí highlight rise in income as reason for rise in assaults, drunkenness and drug use in CorkGardaí highlight rise in income as reason for rise in assaults, drunkenness and drug use in Cork

Rebel Wheelers set to roll in major fundraiser this weekendRebel Wheelers set to roll in major fundraiser this weekend

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

CSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past yearCSO figures show rise in numbers of tourists coming here in past year

New Ryanair flight from Dublin to Warsaw New Ryanair flight from Dublin to Warsaw

Engineering group creates 50 new jobs at Carlow manufacturing facilityEngineering group creates 50 new jobs at Carlow manufacturing facility

Cork airport switches to 100% green electricityCork airport switches to 100% green electricity


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Playing Santa carries with it a responsibility like no other. Get it right, and you become an icon. Get it wrong, and you run the risk of ruining Christmas says Chris Wasser.Who was the best cinema Santa of all time?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »