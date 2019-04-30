Cork Chamber president call for urgent event centre clarity

The new president of Cork Chamber has called for the “utmost haste” in progress on the city’s long-mooted events centre, as well as a major ramping-up in public infrastructure.

Paula Cogan, who is sales director at the Doyle Collection, said delivery of Cork projects, under the €116bn Ireland 2040 plan, was becoming a concern for businesses in the region.

“Ultimately, we are 14 months from the announcement of Ireland 2040, and progress, relative to that delivered by the private sector, is slow.

“We need a laser-sharp delivery focus from Government in 2019, or our reputation for infrastructural delivery among the global and local business community will be on the line. Every state agency, civil servant, and policy document must acknowledge the specific role of Cork in Ireland 2040,” Ms Cogan said.

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting in Cork, Ms Cogan called for clarity on the events centre. Progress has stalled since then Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, turned the sod in February 2016.

“The message from Cork Chamber is very clear. The commitments of all involved parties must be honoured and progressed with the utmost haste.

“We expect clarity from Cabinet in Cork, on the administration and funding of the centre, and this must be met with clarity on delivery,” said Ms Cogan.

Ms Cogan was elected president, for a two-year term, at the organisation’s 200th annual general meeting.