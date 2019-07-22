News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork Chamber gets in summer spirit

By Joe Dermody
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 08:46 PM

Cork Chamber is hosting its Summer Garden Party from 12 noon on Friday, August 6, in Maryborough Hotel Gardens.

While a great networking event, people are advised to leave the business cards at home and enjoy the summer night in good company.

There will be cocktails on arrival, summer tunes in the air and party food served throughout the night. The event is hosted in association with Westboro Partners.

Meanwhile, the Cork Chamber Golf Classic 2019 takes place from 7am to 2:30pm on Thursday Aug 29, in Castlemartyr Golf Resort. The event includes a number of fundraising elements, including the annual Hole in One competition, which will be donated to Cork Chamber charities.

