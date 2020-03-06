Cork businesses want 'quick win' public transport upgrades for the city

Business leaders in Cork have called for the immediate delivery of "quick win" public transport upgrades contained in a landmark €3.5bn transport strategy for the metropolitan region.

The call came from Cork Chamber as the finalised Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) was unveiled by the National Transport Authority (NTA) today following several months of public consultation.

The strategy provides a framework for vast bus, rail and cycling upgrades across Metropolitan Cork over the next 20 years.

The NTA confirmed that specialist engineers will be appointed next month to begin work on assessing route options for the proposed €1bn 17km light rail system linking Ballincollig to Mahon.

The NTA also confirmed that it will work with Cork City Council to establish a BusConnects design office soon to develop design proposals for BusConnects Cork.

Some €200m has been allocated for the bus project which will deliver a 700% increase in bus lanes, from 14km today up to 100km.

Cork Chamber described CMATS as a milestone in the development of Ireland’s second city region. CMATS also proposes:

- a €274m investment in commuter rail services;

- and a €230m investment in the development of 200km of primary bike lanes, 150km of secondary cycling network, 60km of inter-urban cycling networks and 140km of Greenways.

Chamber president, Paula Cogan, said the next government must prioritise delivery of the key CMATS recommendations if the region is to reach targets set out in Ireland 2040.

And she said it is vital that people see "quick wins" delivered within the next two years.

"The first €500m must be mobilised to push projects such as BusConnects, the cycle strategy and suburban rail frequency through planning and delivery," she said.

"Cork is growing apace and work must begin immediately.

"This growth must be underpinned with a public and sustainable transport service, network and infrastructure that ensures a thriving city region.

“It is essential that we see immediate implementation of the quick wins over the next one to two years, developing our cycle network and infrastructure, increasing rail service frequencies between the city and commuter towns, converting Mallow to a commuter station, investing in the bus services, light rail and increasing the walkability of our city."

NTA chief executive, Anne Graham, said the consultation has produced a strategy that will deliver major changes to the city and county.

"NTA looks forward to working with both councils in making it happen without delay," she said.

Tim Lucey, the chief executive of Cork County Council, said Cork is on an upward trajectory.

"The implementation of CMATS will make our county an increasingly attractive place to live and work," he said.

Ann Doherty, the chief executive of Cork City Council, said by investing in bus, light rail, walking and cycling, the region will become a great place to raise a family, start a business, go to college or make a life.