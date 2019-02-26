NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork businesses urged to take advantage of Local Enterprise Week

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 11:55 AM
By Pádraig Hoare

Local enterprise offices should be the “first port of call for entrepreneurs” because of its wide range of supports for would-be business owners.

That is the message of head of enterprise at the LEO Cork City, Adrienne Rogers ahead of Local Enterprise Week, which begins on Monday.

The national event organised by the 31 LEOs and includes a series of free business-related events for Cork city businesses and budding entrepreneurs.

Ms Rogers said: “Local Enterprise Week is a big highlight of our year as it is a great way to demonstrate the wide range of supports available and why the LEO office should be the first port of call for entrepreneurs in Cork.”

READ MORE: Ryanair to unveil 12 new Irish routes, including two from Cork

Throughout the week a wide range of experts from around the country will gather in Cork for conferences and workshops to support owners and managers of small businesses in the city, as well as entrepreneurs.

All of the events are free and most include a networking element, where participants can connect with other entrepreneurs as well as business leaders and advisers.

“Online Retailing for the Traditional Retailer and Retail Services Businesses” takes place in the Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay on Monday.

Emcee for the event, retail advisor James Burke of James Burke & Associates, said:

“Christmas 2018 was a defining moment for the retail sector, with the biggest consumer migration to online in the last decade.

Much of this online retailing has encouraged sales to flow out of Ireland and this workshop will explore the potential for online success for traditional retail sectors.

Speakers include Oonagh McCutcheon from the IE Domain Registry who will talk about how using technology can streamline business processes.

Other events include a workshop on Brexit in the Republic of Work on Tuesday, facilitated by Denis Casey of Casey Business Consulting, which will outline how small businesses can prepare for Brexit despite all of the uncertainty.

For further information on the list of the free events and activities taking place in Cork during Local Enterprise Week, see the website here.

