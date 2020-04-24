Cork business steps up donation effort as essential supplies begin to dwindle

Cork businesses have been stepping up their efforts to support frontline workers with donations worth thousands in essential equipment.

Consultancy firm 3SIXTY sourced a month’s supply of hand sanitiser worth €16,000 for Meals on Wheels volunteers across Ireland in just the first 24 hours of a new drive, and is now hoping to double that target.

Business transformation specialist at 3SIXTY, Dave McCarthy said: “Current restrictions meant we needed to find a way to make a difference from a distance, so we approached the issue like any other project for a client. We’ve built up a wealth of expertise in problem solving and supply chain solutions so using that skillset seemed to make sense.”

3SIXTY contacted Irish Rural Link, which co-ordinates a Meals on Wheels Network of service providers around the country amid a dramatic drop in supplies of hand sanitiser.

Distilleries Ireland, which has been producing the gel in recent weeks, offered to supply it free to Meals on Wheels, 3SIXTY said.

CEO of Irish Rural Link, Seamus Boland said Meals on Wheels providers are delivering between 60 and 200 meals a day in their areas.

“This is a very worrying time for Meals on Wheels providers and their members with health and safety a priority. Without additional support and donations they will struggle to safely provide this vital service to our cocooned and vulnerable in our communities across Ireland. This initiative has been amazing and the goodwill of companies like 3SIXTY and the Distilleries is a great example of Business and community working together,” he said.

3SIXTY also said it was keen to play its part to help struggling business during the pandemic, offering 20 hours of consultancy free of charge to companies and not-for-profits alike for the next four weeks.

Managing partner Brian Cremin said: “Businesses need to support each other as we all work through Covid-19.

We want to work with people to navigate, understand and access the various Government supports available to help them not just survive Covid-19 but to plan for what comes next.

Meanwhile, clothing giant Penneys has donated 6,000 care packs filled with over 45,000 products for HSE frontline workers and patients in several hospitals across the country.

Care packs have so far been delivered to a range of hospitals including Cork University Hospital.