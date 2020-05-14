Cork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new funding

Cork-based communications software firm Workvivo has secured almost €15m in new funding to expand its reach globally.

Tiger Global, who have invested in companies such as LinkedIn, Airbnb, Stripe, Uber and Square led the round, with participation from Frontline Ventures and continued support from Enterprise Ireland.

The Series A round follows on from a seed round late last year, bringing total funding to just over €16m.

Workvivo was founded three years ago. It provides companies with an internal communications platform to engage and connect with employees. The technology has become more useful during the current Covid-19 crisis as it helps address many of the challenges being faced as more companies turn to remote working.

Bus Éireann, UCC, Trigon Hotels, NETGEAR and Cubic Telecom are amongst Workvivo's customers.

CEO and co-founder John Goulding said that the new funds will be used to grow further internationally.

"The move to remote working has been significantly accelerated by recent events. It’s now more important than ever that employees are able to effectively communicate and remain engaged with each other and with the business," he said.

"We have experienced tremendous success to date and this funding will allow us to expand our reach significantly to help organizations across the globe, while also allowing us to continue to invest strongly in ongoing product development.”

Through the web, desktop and a mobile app, Workvivo allows employees to read and post content to an activity feed, like, share and comment in the same way they do outside of the working environment.