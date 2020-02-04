News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork-based Swiftfox Apps gets organisers organised

Cork-based Swiftfox Apps gets organisers organised
Ruth Doris
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 06:45 AM

A tragic experience sparked the idea for a Cork-based startup designed to help organisers of music festivals and conferences.

Swiftfox Apps co-founder James Gale was following as business studies course in 2016 while working on a startup idea for a mobile app for users to create and send their own personalised postcards.

He jumped at the opportunity to develop the service, StampOwl, when he was offered a place with over 600 entrepreneurs in an incubator programme at the European Innovation Academy in Nice in the summer of 2016. However, at the end of the three-week course, his life changed.

He got caught up in terrorist attacks on July 14, narrowly escaping injury while attending the Bastille Day celebrations after a truck drove into the crowds watching the fireworks on the promenade. Sadly, three of his friends lost their lives in the attack.

The experience changed him: “It made me rethink everything.”

He says that the idea for Swiftfox Apps came about as he saw the chaos that followed the attacks as he and the people around him tried to find their friends.

He linked up with software developer Jonatan Mosner to develop a platform where event organisers can communicate directly with audiences, allowing organisers to push notifications to keep eventgoers informed.

Mr Gale had participated in Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme, was a runner-up in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition, and subsequently tapped a €20,000 grant from his Local Enterprise Office.

Swiftfox Apps has three products, including a management dashboard that allows event organisers a real-time overview, to set up schedules, and announce speakers.

Its “progressive web app” is a web page for small events, eliminating the cost and time in launching an app in the App Store.

For conferences, it offers a social network application, allowing attendees to scan QR codes and share their personal details and set up a chat or schedule meetings.

The biggest barrier for white label apps is the costs of development and the expense for maintenance and additional features, Mr Gale says.

“Organisers are looking to save time and money. The only way we can do this is by consolidating all the different fragmented aspects of their event into one unique system that syncs with everything,” he says.

Swiftfox Apps have since worked with Indiependence music festival, Zeminar, Cork Podcast Festival, Kinsale Shark Awards and Beyond Limits in Croke Park.

More on this topic

Much ado about mutton as Cork family welcomes quintuplet spring lambsMuch ado about mutton as Cork family welcomes quintuplet spring lambs

Cork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year categoryCork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year category

Ashling Thompson returns as Cork get league campaign off to winning start at Páirc Uí ChaoimhAshling Thompson returns as Cork get league campaign off to winning start at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Gardaí arrest two men in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in CorkGardaí arrest two men in connection with attack on Keith Greaney in Cork

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

UK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stabilityUK manufacturing sector decline ends amid increased political stability

Ryanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags onRyanair delays passenger target as Boeing grounding drags on

UK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positionsUK and EU set to reveal gulf in post-Brexit trade negotiation positions

Cork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year categoryCork Company of the Year Awards: A look at the finalists in the Cork Corporate of the Year category


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »