News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Cork-based O’Mahony-Pike Architects profits down 40%

Cork-based O’Mahony-Pike Architects profits down 40%
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Pay to directors at one of the largest architectural practices in the country soared to €2.47m last year.

Newly-filed accounts for O’Mahony Pike Architects — which has offices in Cork and Dublin — show that the pay hike contributed to post-tax profits decreasing by 40% to €683,249.

Nine directors served with the company last year and they shared remuneration of €3.02m made up of €2.47m in pay and €553,448 in pension contributions.

At the end of last year, the company’s accumulated profits totalled €4m while the size of the company’s cash pile increased from €1.2m to €3.15m.

The firm is one of a number of leading professional companies in the planning arena reaping the dividends from the building boom in the commercial property sector in the capital.

Some of the company’s work includes drawing up a master plan for the Irish Glass Bottle Site in Dublin’s docklands which envisages a home for 8,000 residents, together with significant, sustainable employment.

The company has also designed the 25-storey Jacob’s Island tower development adjacent to Mahon Point in Cork.

The company carries out a substantial amount of work for one of the country’s most high profile house builders, Cairn Homes.

READ MORE

'Life is more important than money': Family of woman who fell from pier and drowned call for handrail

More on this topic

Young adults with Down Syndrome working at Cork's English Market in run up to Christmas Young adults with Down Syndrome working at Cork's English Market in run up to Christmas

Cork councillors welcome news that proposed Cork-Limerick motorway won't run through CahirCork councillors welcome news that proposed Cork-Limerick motorway won't run through Cahir

Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest Gardaí investigating murder of Timothy Hourihane make second arrest

Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from buildingSection of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Rising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults still living with their parentsRising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults still living with their parents

Customers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapseCustomers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapse

John Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentumJohn Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentum

Grocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slowsGrocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slows


Lifestyle

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

The castle also appeared in Young Victoria.Live like royalty in this Airbnb castle in the UK that doubled as Windsor in The Crown

Suzi Godson advises a reader on the best vibrators on the market this ChristmasSex File: Toy recommendations for a special someone's Christmas stocking

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »