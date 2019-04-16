Cork and Limerick Chambers win award for M20 collaboration

Limerick and Cork Chambers have won the prestigious ‘Most Successful Policy Campaign’ award for their joint campaign ‘Gearing up for the M20 Cork – Limerick Motorway’ at the Chambers Ireland Annual Chamber Awards.

Both Limerick and Cork Chambers have long argued that a motorway linking the two cities is vital for the economy in the south of the country.

“I’m pleased to accept this award in recognition of the commitment and determination of Cork and Limerick Chamber to secure the delivery of this vital piece of infrastructure," said Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber CEO

"A multi-city approach is the only way to realise a counter-balance to Dublin, and connectivity by motorway between Ireland's second and third largest cities is crucial," she added.

Speaking at the Chamber Awards, Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber said: “The M20 is a critical investment for the future of the southern region. Connecting Ireland’s second and third largest city regions is essential for sustainable economic development.

"The current route was already at 120% capacity in 2017 and is under increasing pressure. Ultimately, the M20 will support an additional 4,000-5,000 direct jobs and provide a gross exchequer impact of up to €128 million per annum," he added.

Among the benefits the project would bring to the region is it would increase the accessibility of the wider South-West and Mid-West Regions for overseas and domestic tourism visitors, according to the Cork & Limerick Chamber Indecon/RED C M20 Report:

READ MORE Green Reit sale sparks major surprise

Chamber award winners

Overall Chamber of the Year

County Kildare Chamber

Event of the Year

Waterford Chamber – Toys4Engineers Conference & Expo

Most Innovative Project

Northern Ireland Chamber – Learn Grow Excel – Business Support Initiative

Most Successful Policy Campaign

Cork Chamber & Limerick Chamber – Gearing up for the M20 Cork – Limerick Motorway

Local Authority Collaboration

South Dublin Chamber – Sustainable Business Partnership Programme with South Dublin County Council, South Dublin LEO & South Dublin Chamber

Best Chamber Marketing Campaign

Mullingar Chamber – Winterfest Mullingar 2018