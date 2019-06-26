Cork Airport wins top European award

Cork Airport has won a top award for European airports today.

The award from the Airport Council International (ACI) in Limassol, Cyprus named Cork Airport as the Best Airport in Europe serving under five million people at the 29th ACI EUROPE Annual Assembly and Congress.

This is the second win for Cork Airport in this category after its initial triumph in 2017.

The shortlisted airports (Torino Airport, Aberdeen International, Tallinn Airport, Limak Kosovo and London City Airport) were assessed by a panel of aviation expert judges.

Cork Airport’s win is accredited to the airport’s support to disabled passengers, strong community engagement and continued development of its network.

The categories to determine the award include: Retail

Community Relations

Facilities

Customer Service/Passenger & Airlines

Security

Environmental Awareness

Operations

Managing Director of Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said: “Anyone who uses our Airport at Cork knows we pride ourselves on the smoothness and friendliness of the passenger journey.

"This is all down to the staff based at Cork who work round the clock 365 days of the year, through good weather and bad, to make that journey friendly and easy.

"This year we are Ireland’s most punctual and fastest growing Airport with eight new routes and 10% passenger growth year to date."