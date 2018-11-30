NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork Airport wins National Project award for charity fundraising efforts

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 12:38 PM
By Greg Murphy

Cork Airport's Charity of the Year programme has won the Social Good - Corporate award at the National Project Awards 2018.

The award, organised by the Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute, recognises excellence in project management in the corporate social responsibility category.

Cork Airport won for their Charity of the Year fundraising initiatives, including the annual 5km Runway run.

Kevin Cullinane, head of communications at Cork Airport, said they are delighted to be recognised with the award.

"Our annual Charity of the Year initiative has supported many notable charities such as Shine Centre for Autism, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and Cork City Hospitals Children’s Fund.

“Different fundraiser events take place throughout the year, both at a large and small scale.

"The 5km Runway Run, along with previous fashion shows in the terminal building concourse, require extensive planning to adhere to security and safety compliance measures.

"Through the use of project management tools, we have found no need to limit the creativity of our staff when it comes to fundraising.”

The full list of National Project Award winners is below.

Project Professional of the Year 2018 (sponsored by PwC)Declan Rundle, AIB
PMO of the Year 2018 (sponsored by Datalex)ESB IT Services
Public Sector Project of the Year 2018 (sponsored by IPA)Revenue Commissioners, Customer Engagement Strategy
Private Sector Project of the Year 2018 (sponsored by Aspira)AIB, GDPR Programme
Social Good – Community 2018 (sponsored by the Ireland Chapter of PMI)Tour de Munster, Charity Cycle
Social Good – Corporate 2018 (sponsored by AIB)Cork Airport, Charity of the Year programme
Distinguished Contribution to Project Management 2018 (sponsored by CORA Systems)Ed Naughton, Institute of Project Management


