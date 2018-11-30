Cork Airport wins National Project award for charity fundraising efforts

Cork Airport's Charity of the Year programme has won the Social Good - Corporate award at the National Project Awards 2018.

The award, organised by the Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute, recognises excellence in project management in the corporate social responsibility category.

Cork Airport won for their Charity of the Year fundraising initiatives, including the annual 5km Runway run.

Kevin Cullinane, head of communications at Cork Airport, said they are delighted to be recognised with the award.

"Our annual Charity of the Year initiative has supported many notable charities such as Shine Centre for Autism, Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and Cork City Hospitals Children’s Fund.

“Different fundraiser events take place throughout the year, both at a large and small scale.

"The 5km Runway Run, along with previous fashion shows in the terminal building concourse, require extensive planning to adhere to security and safety compliance measures.

"Through the use of project management tools, we have found no need to limit the creativity of our staff when it comes to fundraising.”

