Cork Airport welcomes Ryanair's newest summer destination for 2020

Cork Airport has welcomed Ryanair's announcement of new direct flights to Zadar in its summer 2020 schedule.

From April, the airline will operate a twice-weekly service to the Croatian coastal city.

Welcoming the new route, Head of Aviation and Commercial Development at Cork Airport, Brian Gallagher said they are delighted to see Ryanair expanding their 202 base.

He said: "The addition of a new summer route to Zadar in Croatia offers another exciting destination to our scheduled European network next year, with Zadar being the oldest continuously inhabited city in Croatia and located on the Adriatic Sea."

“We expect holidaymakers across Munster and the South East will reap the benefits of this new twice-weekly service...next summer,” he added.

This year, 2.6 million passengers travelled through the airport, up 8% on 2018, holding its position of Ireland's fastest-growing airport, and is expected to enter its fifth year of growth in 2020.