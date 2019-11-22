News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork Airport takes home marketing award

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Cork Airport have been honoured with the Best B2C (business-to-consumer) Campaign at last night’s 2019 Spider Awards.

The award comes for its most recent drive to increase brand awareness and maximise bookings through its digital marketing campaign Love Taking Off.

The campaign focused on a selection of the over 50 routes on offer from Cork Airport across the UK and continental Europe along with an emphasis on the key European hub airports that connect its passengers to further destinations around the globe.

"The objectives of this campaign are to build route awareness, grow passenger numbers by 7% year-on-year and increase Cork Airport’s market share in the south of Ireland," explained their Head of Communications Kevin Cullinane.

"Using a mix of pre-planning and customer research, creative workshops and strategic and targeted online and traditional advertising, the campaign has been a huge success."

The 24th annual Spider Awards took place at the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin.

