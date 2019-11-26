News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork airport switches to 100% green electricity

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 10:32 AM

Cork airport has switched to 100% green electricity from Electric Ireland.

The energy company announced the new deal to supply 8 million kwh a year to the airport, as passenger numbers are expected to increase by more than 8% this year.

Cork Airport's Head of Asset Care, Bill Daly said: “This commitment to switch to 100% green electricity forms part of Cork Airports overall sustainability strategy.

"Cork Airport has previously won the SEAI Public Sector Sustainable Energy Award and we are currently achieving an annual energy consumption reduction of 48% from a 2006-2009 baseline, independently validated through the SEAI Monitoring and Reporting Programme.

"We are fully committed to developing environmental standards in all areas of our business in order to ensure a safe and efficient airport facility. Switching to 100% green energy is a further endorsement of our sustainability agenda at Cork Airport.”

The airport has surpassed the 2020 National Public Sector Energy Reduction Targets which are validated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland's Monitoring and Reporting Programme.

