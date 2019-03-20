NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork Airport sets up lanyard scheme for passengers with hidden disabilities

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 11:34 AM

Passengers with a hidden disability will now have additional support when travelling from Cork Airport.

The airport is rolling out the 'sunflower lanyard' which helps staff identify that a passenger may need extra help.

Cork is the first airport in Ireland to adopt the scheme which is recognised in key global airports such as Heathrow.

Deirdre O’Donovan, Operations Manager at Cork Airport said: “We are entering our fourth consecutive year of growth, and with an increase in our passenger base comes an expansion of services to meet demands.

"I am delighted to be leading the launch of a hidden disability lanyard as part of Cork Airport’s ongoing Hidden Disabilities Programme.

"We are always looking to improve the facilities on offer to our passengers and we hope that the introduction of the lanyard will make it a little easier for those of our passengers in need of little more assistance on their airport journey.”

