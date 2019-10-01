Cork Airport passenger numbers up 9%

Passenger numbers at Cork Airport have increased by 9% to just over 2m in the first nine months of this year.

Cork Airport welcomed its two millionth passenger of 2019 last weekend and had further good news in recent days with service expansions from both SWISS and TUI for next year.

Passenger numbers at Cork Airport are expected to hit 2.6m by the end of the year.

“Passenger numbers at Cork Airport are thriving and it is the fastest-growing airport on the island of Ireland in the first three quarters of this year,” said Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy.

“We have already announced six new routes and service expansions for 2020 and we are expecting more good news in the next few weeks for 2020, which will further increase consumer choice into and out of Cork.

“Airlines are increasingly choosing to place new business at Cork Airport as they see a commercial return from an efficient and strong airport.

“We intend, with our experienced and professional local management team working with the strong backing of daa group, to retain the mantle of Ireland’s fastest-growing airport into 2020. This is despite the undoubted challenges which lie ahead with Brexit.”

SWISS this week announced the expansion of its Summer 2020 season to Zurich. The airline will operate four flights per week — on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday — commencing March 29 and running until October 20. That means a 15% increase on capacity versus summer 2019 with an additional 4,400 seats on offer and an expansion to 30 weeks from 27 weeks.

Meanwhile, TUI will increase its capacity by 11% at Cork Airport next summer and will operate three times weekly. In 2020, TUI will operate a new service to Lanzarote, and continue existing routes to Reus and Palma. This brings TUI to 31,500 two-way seats next year, up from 28,500 in 2019.