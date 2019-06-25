Cork Airport new head of security as it invests €10m in baggage screening project

Deirdre O’Donovan has been appointed as the new head of security operations and police at Cork Airport.

The airport recently announced plans to invest up to €10m in security capital expenditure within the next 18 months on its hold baggage screening project.

Deirdre has worked at Cork Airport for over 25 years with her most recent role as operations and safety manager. Her new role will involve responsibility for the full spectrum of the aviation security operations at Cork Airport and will report directly to the airport's managing director, Niall MacCarthy.

As a result of Deirdre’s new appointment, Eamon O’Donovan will return to Cork Airport to take up the role of operations and safety manager in the coming weeks. Eamon had previously worked as retail manager at Cork Airport for two years, prior to his year-long role as general manager with Caribbean ARI, based in Barbados.

Deirdre said: “I am delighted to lead the security operations and police at Cork Airport and I am passionate about airport excellence.

The safety and security of our passengers, along with staff and airline partners, is of utmost importance for me personally and all the team at Cork Airport and I will be working with my team to maintain and enhance the secure facility and services that already exist.

Cork Airport is in its fourth consecutive year of growth, with passenger numbers forecasted to reach 2.6 million this year.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director at Cork Airport, said: "Deirdre brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role. I have great confidence in her personally as well as her abilities and professionalism. I look forward to supporting her in new security role.”